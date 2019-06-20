In Pictures: Brackley FC clubhouse fire damage

Brackley Town FC's clubhouse is no more after an early morning fire destroyed the building.

A fire crew from Daventry remain on the scene but say the fire has now been extinguished but the clubhouse is unsafe.

The new build next to the clubhouse has been undamaged

Fire crews are expected to remain on site throughout the day to prevent re-ignition and maintain safety.

Most of the roof has been destroyed but the fire seems to have been contained within the clubhouse it self.

The cause has yet to be deternined.

For more on this story read: Brackley FC clubhouse destroyed by fire.

