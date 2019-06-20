Brackley FC clubhouse destroyed by fire

In the early hours of this morning a fire broke out at Brackley Football Club's main clubhouse building.

Four fire engines plus an aerial ladder from Northants Fire Service were at the club at 2.50am this morning, Thursday, June 20. They were assisted by crews from Oxfordshire Fire Service and Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Service.

It is not clear how the fire started but the it is understood the main clubhouse has been razed,

In a statement Brackley FC said: "Obviously this is a very traumatic time for everyone at the club and all involved.

"We do believe that the football side of the business will be able to operate without too much upheaval as we hope the changing room block has not been affected. Also we believe that the new build has not been damaged and this could be up and running within 6 to 8 weeks.

"We will make a further statement once we have been able to gain access to the site to assess the situation and the issues we will be dealing with."