Fatal hit-and-run: Banbury mum's family 'devastated' as hundreds attend funeral

The brother of a Banbury woman killed in a hit-and-run in Birmingham said the family is 'devastated' as hundreds of people attended her funeral today (Thursday, June 21).

Noreen Akhtar, 38, died in hospital on Sunday after being struck outside a cafe on Stratford Road in Sparkhill the night before with police still appealing for witnesses.

Family and friends from across the country traveled to Banbury Mosque on Merton Street for the mother-of-three's funeral before a private burial.

Her brother Akhmad Afsar told the Banbury Guardian: "We are devastated because it was such a shock, it was not something that was expected in the family.

"She was a very nice, helpful person. She helped everyone in the community but it was her time to go, Allah's taken her just to check the patience we have in the family.

"But she's left a big hole in our lives. She was quite good in the community as in, whoever needed help turned to her.

"There's no words I can use to describe her - she covered all angles, she ticked all boxes for us as in the whole family, she was one of the first ports of call.

"Whenever anyone needed help, any trouble, any sort of problem, they used to turn to her she was very strong - I would say she was the backbone of the family.

"To me personally she was like a mother, she brought me up like a mother, more than a sister she was a mother to me - God always take the nice people away from us just to test us."

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene and detectives from West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses and the motorist to come forward, which the family echoed.

Her cousin Talip Hussain said: "This is probably something we're going to suffer for the rest of our lives.

"But we want to raise awareness for those out there driving, they've got to be a bit careful.

"Any little mistake can be tragic and you've got to bear it in mind because anything could happen at any time."

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to call 101 or email fl_collision_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.

Banbury mum-of-three dies in Birmingham hit-and-run