Banbury mum-of-three dies in Birmingham hit-and-run

A mother-of-three from Banbury died after being knocked down in a hit and run collision in Birmingham on Saturday night (June 16).

Noreen Akhtar was struck by a vehicle outside Cravings Café in Stratford Road, near the junction with Fernley Road in Sparkhill, at around 11.30pm.

The 38-year-old was taken to hospital with serious head injuries but pronounced dead on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene and detectives from West Midlands Police’s serious collision investigation unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes said: “We’ve examined CCTV from the location and I would suggest there are likely to be about ten people, both pedestrians and other motorists, who were in the area at the time and likely to have seen what happened.

“I need those people to come forward; perhaps they hadn’t realised the severity of the women’s injuries at the time and didn’t feel they needed to contact the police.

“These witnesses may have important information about the vehicle involved so I would urge them to get in touch.

“This is a shockingly sad incident which has taken a young mum away from her children, family and friends.

“I would ask the driver to do the right thing and speak to police so they can get across their side of the story – and if anyone has any information about who was involved I would ask them to call me immediately.”

Stratford Road was closed off into Sunday morning to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call West Midlands Police Collision Investigation on the 101 number or email fl_collision_invest@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.