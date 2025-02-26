Protesting villagers near Banbury manage to stop workers in their tracks after seeing them remove bushes

Villagers in Bodicote were outraged when workers, under orders from the village’s parish council, began removing bushes used by wildlife.

Several Bodicote residents came out of their homes in protest when they saw the work being carried out on Monday (February 24).

The section of green space between Molyneux Drive and Keyser Road is home to three Rowan trees and several large bushes, which attract wildlife to them every time they blossom.

Eventually, the villagers were able to convince Bodicote Parish Council to stop the work but only after one large bush had been completely removed.

The aftermath of yesterday's (February 24) work shows where the bush was removed.

Bodicote Parish Council, however, insists that it was helping to improve the area and had no intention of killing the trees. It also said it would plant a new native species of tree on the green.

Kay, who lives opposite the green space, said: “If we had not all been out there the other beds would have been razed to the ground and tomorrow the seat and paving and everything else would have been removed by the digger.

“Every year the Rowan trees have been covered in berries and waxwings flock to feed there, attracting lots of ornithologists to take photos.

“Wildlife, including hedgehogs, also use the area as do nesting birds. This is a disgrace that this is allowed to happen when habitat should be protected.”

The remaining bushes and trees on the green space between Keyser Road and Molyneux Drive.

Villagers were told that the reason for removing the trees and bushes was to cut down on vandalism, anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing in the area. However, Kay said: “My house overlooks the area I am retired and at home most of the time, and in 37 years I have never seen any of this behaviour taking place there.”

“It’s outrageous and it’s the lack of consultation which bothers me. This is ecological vandalism as far as I’m concerned.”

“There is something very wrong here. I doubt there will be consultation, just scarred earth.”

The parish council said that it had no intention of removing the trees and that no further work will start until a discussion has been held with the residents.

A spokesperson for Bodicote Parish Council said: “We had complaints about anti-social behaviour on the green. The tall shrub thickets restrict vision into the green.

“The shrubs are mainly Berberis, a non-native species, that had become very overgrown and were choked with brambles and nettles, that were expensive to clear every year.

“The parish council had to get them cut down before the start of the bird nesting season in March. The parish council are not removing any trees.

“When the green has been opened up we wanted to plant a large specimen tree of a native species and a new circular bench would be put in place below the tree. The cleared shrub areas will be laid to grass with spring bulbs.

“This has been on the agenda for numerous meetings culminating in a decision to carry out the work. Minutes are displayed on our website and on notice boards around the village giving all residents the opportunity to comment, either by attending our monthly meetings or by email/correspondence.

“When work started earlier this week local residents objected strongly and the parish council were given no opportunity to share what work was planned.

“We are very mindful of the environment and would not be removing vegetation without good reason. Work stopped immediately and the parish council will now have further discussions with the residents.”