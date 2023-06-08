News you can trust since 1838
Over 470 letters of objection sent to council over village development near Banbury

Over 470 letters of objection were sent to Cherwell District Council over house-building company Vistry’s plans for 170 houses between Hanwell village and Banbury.
By Jack Ingham
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 14:51 BST

The objection letters came from members of the Keep Hanwell Village Rural Action Group, concerned local residents, and the parish councils surrounding Hanwell, including Banbury Town Council.

Campaigners are now waiting to hear back from the district council about Vistry’s proposed plans. They are also campaigning against a proposed 80.5-hectare industrial solar farm that has been planned to the north of the village.

Outraged villagers say they are becoming a 'suburb of Banbury' as 170-homes plan...
Campaigners from the Keep Hanwell Village Rural Action Group have sent in hundreds of letters of objection to the district council and are now recruiting new members as they step up their fight against developments in the area.
In the meantime, the village action group is actively recruiting new members, particularly from the villages of Horley, Shotteswell, The Bourtons, Mollington, and Hanwell.

The chairman of the Keep Hanwell Village Rural Action Group said: "Hanwell and its neighbouring villages of Horley, Shotteswell, Great Bourton and Mollington are now threatened with a potentially huge industrial solar development between the settlements.

"There's very little evidence that this potential development could be considered a viable alternative form of green energy, and the loss of prime agricultural land is very alarming for our national food security and for our local farmers.

"If you could offer a couple of hours each month to help with fundraising, leafleting, events, and attending our monthly meeting, you'll be very welcomed. The Action Group plans to attend HanFEST, the Horley Fete, and other local events in the summer. But we need help in order to do this."

Vistry’s application says it would plant dense woodland between the village and houses and on the western boundary; there would be 12 acres of wildflower meadows and parkland; grassland for informal recreational use; and two children’s play areas. ‘Bat roosting features’ and bird boxes would be provided, and badger setts would be separated from houses by a 30m gap.

Many villagers, however, are concerned that if the proposed developments go ahead, Hanwell will lose its village setting and identity, altering the character of the countryside and causing agricultural land to be lost.

Villagers concerned about the loss of wildlife habitats in the area, including blackcaps, yellow hammers, buzzards, red kites, roe deer, muntjacs, and squirrels, were also among those who objected.

For more information on the Keep Hanwell Village Rural Action Group contact Chris Brant at [email protected]

