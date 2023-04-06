Outraged villagers say they are becoming a ‘suburb of Banbury’ as 170-homes plan is submitted

Residents of Hanwell village are organising meetings and campaigning against a housing developer’s planning application for 170 houses on a controversial site on the outskirts of Banbury.

The site for the proposed new homes, which include 51 properties described as ‘mixed-tenure affordable housing’, is on an agricultural plot of land between the north of the Hanwell Fields estate and the village of Hanwell.

Included in the plans, which have been submitted to Cherwell District Council this week, are areas of open public spaces, wildlife habitats, and a children’s play area that would be connected by new footpaths to the wider pedestrian network.

The developer – Vistry Group – said that the proposed project has been designed to extend Banbury’s settlement edge to the north in order to meet local housing needs and provide a boost to the local community.

The proposed site for the new houses, located to the north of the Hanwell Fields estate.

However, some residents of Hanwell village are unhappy with the proposed plans, believing that their village is being "swallowed by housing developments and becoming a suburb of Banbury".

Speaking on the proposed plans, chair of the Keep Hanwell Village Rural campaign group, Chris Brant, said: "This planning application from Vistry to build 170 homes in the parishes of Hanwell and Drayton would be the end for Hanwell as a rural village. Vistry's proposal clearly shows how the village would join Banbury, losing further prime agricultural land in the process.

"As a residents action group, we plan to meet with our local Parish Council to discuss the application and we welcome support from neighbouring communities including residents living in Banbury's Hanwell Chase who also want to protect their countryside between town and village".

The resident engagement meetings will take place on Tuesday, April 18, between 7:30pm pm and 9pm at the Hanwell Village Hall; Wednesday, April 19, between 7.45pm and 9.15pm, at the Old School in Horley; and Thursday, April 27, between 7.30pm pm and 9pm at the Shotteswell Village Hall.

Some Hanwell village residents have formed the Keep Hanwell Village Rural group to campaign against the plans.

The Keep Hanwell Village Rural group intends to include discussions on the proposed large industrial solar development north of Hanwell, between Shotteswell and Horley, at the meetings, as well as talks on the planned 170 houses.

A spokesperson from Vistry Group said: "There is a growing need for high-quality homes all over the country, with the wider Cherwell district seeing a particular demand. This includes a significant need for affordable housing for local families and individuals.

"To support this, it is important that plans for new homes are brought forward in sustainable locations with a mix of tenures, to offer exciting opportunities for everyone."

"We have continued to evolve our plans over a number of months following technical assessments, as well as stakeholder and community engagement. We feel our final proposals, if approved, will make a valuable contribution to local housing need."