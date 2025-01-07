Flood alerts still in place for Banbury area but River Cherwell's levels are falling

By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Jan 2025, 10:07 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 10:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Flood alerts are still in place for low-lying land in the Banbury area after heavy rain and melting snow raised the river Cherwell’s levels.

The Environment Agency reports that the river levels are falling, but flooding is still possible.

The river level is currently 1.68m and considered ‘high’; the normal level of the Cherwell is between 0.02m and 1.14m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report issued this morning warns that low-lying land in the Banbury and King’s Sutton areas will be most affected.

The River Cherwell's banks burst yesterday (January 6).The River Cherwell's banks burst yesterday (January 6).
The River Cherwell's banks burst yesterday (January 6).

However, the warnings are also in place for Charwelton, Upper Heyford, Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Hook Norton and Croughton.

Residents of these places have been advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Today and overnight is forecast to be mainly dry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We expect river levels to continue falling today, but levels will remain sensitive to any further rain.”

For more information, visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF14UChrwell

Related topics:Flood alertsBanburyEnvironment Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice