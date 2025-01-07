Flood alerts still in place for Banbury area but River Cherwell's levels are falling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flood alerts are still in place for low-lying land in the Banbury area after heavy rain and melting snow raised the river Cherwell’s levels.

The Environment Agency reports that the river levels are falling, but flooding is still possible.

The river level is currently 1.68m and considered ‘high’; the normal level of the Cherwell is between 0.02m and 1.14m.

A report issued this morning warns that low-lying land in the Banbury and King’s Sutton areas will be most affected.

The River Cherwell's banks burst yesterday (January 6).

However, the warnings are also in place for Charwelton, Upper Heyford, Woodford Halse, Edgcote, Cropredy, Marston St Lawrence, Hook Norton and Croughton.

Residents of these places have been advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Today and overnight is forecast to be mainly dry.

“We expect river levels to continue falling today, but levels will remain sensitive to any further rain.”

For more information, visit: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/061WAF14UChrwell