Chipping Norton volunteers given big cheer for a fantastic spring clean-up
The council published a huge ‘thank you’ to all the volunteers of all ages who took part in the Big Spring Clean-Up on Saturday.
A total of 39 of volunteers and town councillors collected an incredible 23 bags of rubbish.
“Your hard work and community spirit are truly inspiring – let's keep making a difference,” the council said on its Facebook page.
Cllr Steve Akers, deputy Town Mayor, said: “A massive thank you to everyone who helped. You were amazing. We had the biggest number of volunteers ever, which meant we've covered more of the town than ever before.
"Huge thanks to Heidi Mortimer for organising everything today. And a big thank you to Bromley's Cafe on Top Side for the free coffees.”
Elsewhere in the north of the county residents, community groups and businesses have been invited to make the most of the beautiful spring weather and take part in the Great British Spring Clean which runs until Tuesday, April 22.
Cllr Ian Middleton, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services at Cherwell District Council said every action, no matter how small, can make a differences to the district’s towns and villages.
“I am proud to call our beautiful district of Cherwell home. One way I show my love for this special place is by making sure I am disposing of any litter responsibly.
“Littering may seem like a small, meaningless action but small actions add up to big consequences. Littering harms our environment, health, and quality of life and causes a blight on our beautiful part of the world.
“I am calling on everyone to choose to be part of the solution, not the problem. You can do this by joining us in the Great British Spring Clean. It is a brilliant initiative and free to take part – whether you volunteer your time with a local group to go litter picking or commit to putting your rubbish in the bin or taking it home, every bit helps to make the district cleaner,” he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.