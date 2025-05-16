Two firefighters and member of the public have died in major fire in Bicester

Two firefighters and a member of the public have died in a major fire in Bicester.

Two further firefighters sustained serious injuries and are currently in hospital.

As we reported earlier, ten fire crews attended the incident at Bicester Motion having been called to the scene at about 6.40pm last night (Thursday). Four crews remain at the scene with the fire now under control.

Chief Fire Officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters. Families have been informed and are being supported. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times and we ask for privacy to be respected.

Picture of the smoke plume from the hangar at Caversfield is by Jamie Spencer-Matthews

“We cannot release any details at present but will provide further information as soon as we can.”

The fire is still ongoing but is under control. Other support appliances remain on scene including a hydraulic platform, a water carrier, a command unit and a high volume pumping unit.

Oxfordshire County Council says the advice to stay at home and close doors and windows has been lifted. Roads have been opened but traffic is said to be ‘heavy’.

A spokesperson for Bicester Motion, which hosts classic car restoration and engineering businesses, said: “We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.

“There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.

“We pray for the two firefighters in hospital.

“The bravery shown by the emergency services teams has been overwhelming. We are grateful for all the support and especially the exceptional work by all in such unprecedented circumstances.

“The strength and kindness of the Bicester community, of which we are proud members, has truly shown itself.

“The site will remain closed over the weekend as we continue to work closely with the emergency services.

“Thank you for your understanding at this time.”

Cllr David Hingley, leader of Cherwell District Council, said: “We are devastated to learn that lives have been lost in the fire at Bicester Motion. On behalf of everyone at Cherwell District Council, I want to express our deepest condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have tragically died.

“This is a deeply upsetting event for our district, and we share in the sadness and shock that many are feeling.

“We are also thinking of those who have been injured or affected, and we are deeply grateful to Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue and our other emergency services for everything they have done in responding to this tragic incident.

“We will do all we can to support in the difficult days ahead.”

Assistant Chief Constable at Thames Valley Police, Tim Metcalfe, said: “This is an extremely distressing and tragic incident which has resulted in two firefighters and a member of the public losing their lives.

“The thoughts of myself and all of my colleagues at Thames Valley Police are with the family, friends and colleagues of those who have died.

“My thoughts also extend to those who have been affected by the incident, including our colleagues at Oxfordshire County Council, South Central Ambulance Service and our officers and staff who are dealing with this tragedy.

“I am also conscious of the impact this incident has had in the local community. We will have additional officers at the scene for a number of days to come, so if you have any concerns please speak to us.

“We have commenced an unexplained death investigation, led by our Major Crime Team.

“This is currently not a criminal investigation, but we will follow the evidence as our enquiries continue.

“We will continue to have officers at the scene for a number of days to ensure the public remain safe.

“The fire service is still at the scene, dampening down the fire. Once the scene is safe, our investigators will be able to carry out enquiries at the location.

“I again offer my sincere condolences on behalf of Thames Valley Police to all those affected by this incident.”