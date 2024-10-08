Man who took scary fall in Banbury canal thanks passer-by for saving his life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who fell in the Oxford Canal when visiting Banbury has thanked a passer-by for saving his life and rescuing him.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Barry Clarke, 65, from Kidlington, was visiting Banbury for the first time to watch a film at The Light cinema.

After leaving the cinema around 10.30pm, Barry decided to walk back to the train station, past the The Mill car park and along the canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfamiliar with the town layout and disoriented by the lack of light along the towpath and nearby car park, Barry found himself taking a scary fall in the canal.

Dr Barry Clarke has thanked the man who saved him from the canal in Banbury after a scary incident last month.

He said: “It was completely dark walking back through the Mill Arts Centre car park and the ground was barely visible in front of me, but I saw the lights in the distance and had a rough idea where the train station was.

“After walking through the car park, I suddenly fell into a black hole and found myself underwater, unable to see or hear anything at all.”

Due to the low water level of the canal, Barry had not seen reflections in the water or noticed it in front of him and what had been a pleasant night at the cinema rapidly turned into a dramatic fight for survival in the cold murky waters of the canal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry said: “I had a rucksack on my back, my clothes were beginning to become heavy and I had a mouthful of water, so I knew I had to act quickly.

“I instinctively swam to the surface, at which point I realised I was in a lock at low water level, with no hope of climbing out and nothing visible to hold onto.

“It was incredibly scary because I felt like I had to keep swimming to stay afloat, and there was no guarantee anyone would come past to help me out.”

Starting to become desperate Barry swam over to the wooden lock gates, where he thankfully found a beam to stand and rest upon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The water pressure pushed him against the gates meaning that it was hard to move, but for the first time Barry felt like he would be ok.

He said: “I shouted up to a man walking past, who after shining his mobile phone light on me, told me indignantly ‘What do you want me to do?’ before walking off.

“At this point, another figure appeared who immediately threw me a lifebuoy ring, and told me to swim to a ladder in the middle of the canal wall, where I could hold on.

“The man then raised the water level in the lock so I was able to climb out safely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry says that if it wasn’t for his swimming ability and the assistance of the kind man who saved him, the evening could well have ended in tragedy.

Barry said: “When I got out of the canal the area was well lit by street lights so I can only assume the man who helped me turned them on.

“I thank the white-moustached man who helped me out and gave me a drink of water from the nearby facilities. He may have been the lock keeper or council worker.

“I just was happy to be alive after falling around six feet and struggling to find anything to hold onto; any lesser swimmer would have been finished I think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry was severely shaken up by the incident and also twisted his left ankle, but thankfully was not seriously injured during the scare episode.

“I felt completely on my own and wasn’t sure if anyone would be around to help me as it was quite late in the evening and I needed help to get out.

“Maybe this was a one-off time and the area around The Mill car park and canal are usually well lit, but if not then I think the area needs to be more lit during the night.

“It needs bringing to people’s attention because it's a death trap and could easily have resulted in tragedy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, a spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust confirmed that the lighting Barry referred to was not managed by them.

They said: “Directly opposite the area below the lock on the offside is the bus station. Area is well lit and there is a light that directs illumination away from the bus station across the canal towards the Arts Centre.

“The Arts Centre has lighting on the upper part of the building that is directed at the lock and the pedestrian bridge which is just beyond the lock. Various other lighting from car parks and shopping centre above the lock.

“By definition, the canal edge on the towpath side is generally unprotected, as these are living waterways designed to provide navigation and require clear access for boaters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Where there are barriers, these are generally designed to keep spectators away from operational assets such as locks while in use in very busy areas, rather than away from the edge.”

Cherwell District Council says that The Mill’s car park lights are managed by them but the county council manages the times they are illuminated.

The council owns both the Chamberlain Court and Mill car parks, however they say the lighting timings in the car parks are set by the county council.

A spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “The Mill Art Centre/car park is owned and is the responsibility of Cherwell District Council, therefore, any street lighting in the vicinity will be their ownership.

“The canal towpath is not lit by Oxfordshire County Council as it is not maintained at the public highway expense. We don’t know who owns the lights in this location.”