Firefighters tackle car fire on busy Banbury road
Firefighters from Banbury were called to a car fire on a busy road this morning (Monday, June 30).
The fire was reported at about 10:50am on Warwick Road.
Unfortunately, the fire had destroyed the car before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
Warwick Road was temporarily closed while the fire crews used hose reels to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters left the scene at around 11:10am and an investigation has now been launched to discover the cause of the fire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.