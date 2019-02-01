Wykham Park Academy responds to being in ‘worst-performing 100 schools in England’

The headteacher at Wykham Park Academy said ‘good progress’ was being made after being named in the ‘worst-performing’ 100 schools in England.

In the league tables published last week, the school, formerly called Banbury Academy, posted a Progress 8 score of -0.93 and an Attainment 8 score of 37.6.

Head teacher Sylvia Thomas said: “97 per cent of Banbury Academy students secured positive destinations following their GCSE results in 2018 with over half returning to our outstanding sixth form, making good progress in Year 12.

“The 2019 GCSE cohort of over 140 students is making good progress too and the vast majority of students are responding favourably to the intensive support programme we have in place every evening of the week and at weekends.

“We remain committed to ensuring that we provide a rounded education for all of our students in both schools on the campus.”

Secondary schools are measured by the progress pupils make during their time at the school in eight GCSE subjects, a mark known as Progress 8. Attainment 8 is the actual grades students earned.

The school is rated ‘good’ by Ofsted while the associated sixth form, Banbury Aspirations, is rated ‘outstanding’.