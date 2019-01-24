Banburyshire secondary school league tables: how did your school score?

Secondary school league tables have been released by the Department For Education today (Thursday, January 24) – with Banburyshire schools a mix of above and below the national average.

Secondary schools are now measured by the progress pupils make during their time at the school in eight GCSE subjects, a mark known as Progress 8.

Overall the 11 schools in Banburyshire scored -0.19 in this measure – compared with a national average of -0.02.

But for Attainment 8, the actual grades pupils score aged 16, Banburyshire scored 45.7 – the average across England was 44.5.

Progress 8 data on independent schools is not published and special schools have not been included in the Banbury Guardian’s analysis.

• Shipston High School – Progress 8: 0.28; Attainment 8: 50.7

• Magdalen College School – Progress 8: 0.22; Attainment 8: 48.4

• Kineton High School – Progress 8: 0.15 Attainment 8: 50.7

• Blessed George Napier Catholic School – Progress 8: 0.14 Attainment 8: 49.8

• Chipping Norton School – Progress 8: 0.06 Attainment 8: 48.6

• Chenderit School – Progress 8: -0.1 Attainment 8: 48

• The Warriner School – Progress 8: -0.31 Attainment 8: 46.4

• North Oxfordshire Academy – Progress 8: -0.38 Attainment 8: 39.6

• Heyford Park Free School – Progress 8: -0.48 Attainment 8: 41.5

• Space Studio Banbury – Progress 8: -0.73 Attainment 8: 41.4

• Banbury Academy (now Wykham Park Academy) – Progress 8: -0.93 Attainment 8: 37.6

