Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, two men from Birmingham have been jailed after they were convicted of drugs supply offences in Banbury.

Asim Akram, aged 37, and Ibrar Hussain, aged 41, both of Birmingham, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court on June 18.

Returning to the same court for sentencing yesterday (Monday August 2), Akram was jailed for five years and six months and Hussain was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment.

The offences originated from an incident which happened around 4pm on May 18 earlier this year in Banbury.

Officers from the Cherwell & West Oxfordshire Local Policing Area Tasking Team were on routine patrols when attention was brought to a red Honda Insight in the carpark of Morrison’s in Swan Close Road in Banbury.

Upon seeing officers, the driver, Asim Akram, attempted to flee, ramming a marked police vehicle before striking a trolley bay and becoming stuck.

Both Akram and the passenger, Ibrar Hussain, were detained by officers.

Asim Akram and Ibrar Hussain have been jailed after they were convicted of drugs supply offences in Banbury. (Images from the Thames Valley Police website)

Within the vehicle, officers located a number of wraps of class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of £4,000.

A quantity of cash was also found.

Akram and Hussain were charged the same day and remanded in custody.

Drugs seized in Banbury during the arrest of the Birmingham men (Image from TVP website)

“They came into Banbury from outside the Thames Valley to sell their drugs in our communities, and Thames Valley Police will never tolerate such criminal activity.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, we remain committed to working to pursue, disrupt and dismantle County Drug Lines and criminal groups involved in drugs supply, making the Thames Valley a hostile place for dealers.

“Dealers often target the most vulnerable in our communities, and the fact that these two will now serve lengthy prison sentences should send a stern message to others seeking to profit from such activities that we will catch you and put you before the courts.

“If you have any information relating to drug dealing in your area, you can report this to Thames Valley Police either online or by calling 101.