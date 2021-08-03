Chipping Norton man, 74, given 26-weeks prison sentence, suspended, for breaching sexual offences prevention order - Court Report

Oxford Magistrates' Court, where cases from the Banbury area are heard

James McGillivray Massie, aka Jim Massie and Mr Stinky Jim 74, of Foscot, Chipping Norton, admitted breaching an sex offences prevention order on December 23, 2019.

The breach was possession an Asus laptop which he was prohibited him from doing by a sexual offences prevention order made by Oxford Crown Court on May 30, 2014. Massie was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months because the offence was so serious. He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and prosecution costs of £85.

The following cases have also been heard at Oxford Magistrates’ Court:

Marilyn Faye Melanie Kennedy, 28, of Windrush, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronovirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of more than two people on a footpath off Woodfield, Banbury on January 16. Kennedy was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Ian Damien Manley, 33, of Woodfield, Banbury was fined £1,760 for breaking coronovirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of more than two people on a footpath off Woodfield, Banbury on January 16. Manley was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Spiridon Maricela, 50, of Elgin Road, Ilford, Redbridge was fined £1,760 for breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of more than two people in a house in West Street, Banbury on January 16. Maricela was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £90.

Madalin-Alin Mirodonie, 27, of West Street in Banbury, was fined £853 for breaking coronovirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of more than two people in a house in West Street, Banbury on January 16. Mirodonie was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £90 court costs.

Etienne Patrice Villalobos-Rhodes, 26, of Beverley Road, London was fined £100 for breaking coronovirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of more than two people in a house in Calthorpe Street, Banbury on January 8. Villalobos-Rhodes was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

Denis-Gabriel Voicu, 21, of West Street, Banbury was fined £853 for breaking coronovirus lockdown regulations by participating in a gathering of more than two people in a house in West Street, Banbury on January 10. Voicu was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and £90 court costs.

Scott Friday, 26, of West Street, Banbury, as an offender against the Sexual Offences Act 2003, pleaded guilty to failing to notify police in February in Banbury of an address at which he would stay for longer than 12 hours, where a person under the age of 18 resided or stayed. Friday was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months, because of the deliberate breach of a court order and continual breaching of court orders.

Friday was ordered to undergo rehabilitation activity. He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128 and court costs of £85. Friday also pleaded guilty to failing, on the same date, to notify police if he had no permanent place to live by attending a named police station.

Jonathon Stear, 38, of no fixed abode, admitted failing to abide by a curfew imposed by Oxford Magistrates’ Court on November 30, 2020. Stear failed to comply with the curfew on February 5, 6, 15, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24 and failing to provide a reasonable excuse within the requisite time period or at all. He was fined £100.