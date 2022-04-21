Police seize red Audi after driver ‘made off’ from police in Brackley

South Northamptonshire Police seized a red Audi in a Brackley neighbourhood for multiple offences today, Thursday April 21.

Police seized the vehicle after it was spotted and ‘made off at speed when it saw the police car.’

A South Northants Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle increased speed significantly when it saw the police vehicle turn around, and then drove at high speed away from the police vehicle - vastly in excess of the 30mph limit in residential roads.”

South Northamptonshire Police seized a red Audi in a Brackley neighbourhood for multiple offences today, Thursday April 21. (photo from South Northants Police Sgt Tweet)

The vehicle was located a short time later in Hanover Drive and seized. Residents nearby reported two men had quickly run away from the vehicle into some nearby playing fields.

No insurance, tax or MOT are among the offences the driver faces when apprehended.

Police also found the remains of a ‘crate of lager’ inside the vehicle too.

A South Northants police spokesperson said: “There will be multiple offences relating to the vehicle. We would still like to know who has been using it.”