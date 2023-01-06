Mother of murdered Banbury man releases emotional statement following today’s sentencing hearing

Mark Meadows and Travis Gorton were given mandatory life sentences while Louise Grieve was jailed for eight years. A fourth person, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced at a later date.

Keith’s mother Jane said: “Words cannot describe the devastating impact my son’s violent, unnecessary death has had on his family and friends.

Mother of murdered Banbury man releases statement following today’s sentencing hearing.

“The last ten months have been the hardest to deal with, it’s felt like a dream I can never wake up from.

“Whilst no sentence can offer recompense for the actions taken against my son, today’s sentences offer some comfort and mark the start of the process of continued healing and coming to terms with Keith’s death.

“Keith was a happy-go-lucky sort of chap; he would help anyone and was there for everyone. He was such a genuine person and loved his children dearly.

“Keith leaves behind two young children who will have to grow up not knowing their dad as well as his adult children and step-children who are having to come to terms with his death and face their future without him.

“Keith’s dad and I have struggled tremendously with the loss of our son and I know that this is felt by our wider family and friends.

“Not a day goes by when Keith is not remembered and thought about.

