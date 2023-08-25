Further arrests made as police extend powers due to violent disorder in Banbury

The police have arrested a further three men and extended the stop and search order after Wednesday’s violent disorder on a Banbury estate.

The Section 60 order, which began yesterday (Thursday, August 24) at 1.30pm, has now been extended to run until 1.30pm tomorrow (Saturday 26).

Police put the order in place as a response to an incident of violent disorder on Orchard Way and Wimborne Avenue, in Neithrop at around 6.40pm on Wednesday (August 23).

During the violent incident, metal poles, machetes, and knives were used in front of the public.

The extended Section 60 stop and search area now reaches into the town centre.

The 20-year-old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon and the 18-year-old man arrested yesterday on suspicion of affray have both been released on police bail.

The police have now arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of affray, GBH, possession of an offensive weapon, and racially aggravated public order; a 24-year-old man on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon; and an 18-year-old man on suspicion of threats to kill.

All three men, who are from Banbury, remain in police custody.

The stop and search order will be reviewed tomorrow and could be extended further if the police deem there is still a threat of violence.

Sergeant Gavin Staniland said: "We have extended this Section 60 order put in place in a specific area of Banbury following an incident of violent disorder and to prevent potential further violence.

"We are doing everything we can to investigate this incident and have made a number of arrests, and weapons have been recovered. The order will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity, and has been enacted for the safety of the public.

"I understand that an order of this nature could cause concern, but while it may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.