Stop and search introduced to Banbury neighbourhood after machetes, metal poles and knives used in violent disorder

The police have introduced a stop and search order to the Neithrop and Ruscote areas of Banbury after machetes, metal poles and knives were used in violent disorder.

The temporary section 60 order enhances powers for officers, meaning they can stop and search anyone in the area of Neithrop and Ruscote where a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence or weapons being carried.

The order will be in place for 24 hours and is due to expire at 1.30pm tomorrow (Friday August 25) but could be extended further.

It was put in place after an incident of violent disorder at The Orchard Health Centre and on Winterbourne Avenue at around 6.40pm yesterday (Thursday August 23).

The areas of Neithrop and Ruscote where the police have introduced a Section 60 order.

Following the incident, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both men from Banbury remain in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Gavin Staniland said: "We have put this Section 60 order in place in a specific area of Banbury following an incident of violent disorder and to prevent potential further violence.

"We are doing everything we can to investigate this incident and identify and locate those involved.The order will give our officers extra powers to carry out stop and search activity, and has been enacted for the safety of the public.

"I understand that an order of this nature could cause concern, but while it may sound alarming, enhancing our stop and search powers provides us with another tactic to quickly identify and disrupt those carrying weapons.

"If you are stopped by an officer, please do not be worried as this does not mean that you are in trouble. You will see more police officers in the area while the order is in place and we expect to carry out more stop and searches than usual.

"Officers who are out and about are there to reassure you as well as using their powers under Section 60 so please do stop and speak with them about any concerns that you have."