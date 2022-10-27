Free bike marking event tomorrow (Friday) at Banbury's Castle Quay Shopping Centre

The bike marking event will run from midday until 4pm.

The event will run from midday until 4pm on Friday October 28 and aims to make thefts harder by giving bicycles a unique code or identifying mark that will be secured to the bike and also registered with the National Cycle Database.

Any bicycle can be marked, whether it’s a brand new one or an old one you have had for years.

Sgt Sarah Nash said: “Following a series of cycle thefts in and around the town centre the Banbury Neighbourhood Team have recovered a number of bicycles that have since been returned to their rightful owners.

"We did however, recognise that not all bikes were easily identifiable and as such we are holding a bike marking event in conjunction with Cherwell District Council.

"The Banbury Cadets will also be assisting with this initiative and 'Doctor Bike' will be offering a free winter health check.