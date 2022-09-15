Second person arrested in connection with a series of bike thefts in Banbury
He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Banbury town centre
A second person has been arrested today (Thursday) in connection with a series of bike thefts in Banbury.
Police said a 32-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been questioned on suspicion of theft of pedal cycle.
Last week, a 35-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested for the same offence.
Talking about the latest arrest, Thames Valley Police said: "He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Banbury town centre whilst we continue working with our victims to obtain the evidence required to secure a charge.
"We continue to receive emails with details of cycles stolen and we are contacting those victims where we believe we may have recovered their property.
"If you have been a victim of cycle theft please do make sure you record it via our online reporting https://orlo.uk/TQrEB
"Please do ensure that a full description of your bicycle is given in the report.
"If you have any questions with regards to this investigation please email us at [email protected]
"We will continue to update you as we progress with this investigation.”