Second person arrested in connection with a series of bike thefts in Banbury

A second person has been arrested today (Thursday) in connection with a series of bike thefts in Banbury.

Police said a 32-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been questioned on suspicion of theft of pedal cycle.

Last week, a 35-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested for the same offence.

Talking about the latest arrest, Thames Valley Police said: "He has been bailed with conditions not to enter Banbury town centre whilst we continue working with our victims to obtain the evidence required to secure a charge.

"We continue to receive emails with details of cycles stolen and we are contacting those victims where we believe we may have recovered their property.

"If you have been a victim of cycle theft please do make sure you record it via our online reporting https://orlo.uk/TQrEB

"Please do ensure that a full description of your bicycle is given in the report.

"If you have any questions with regards to this investigation please email us at [email protected]