Banbury Police release new images and information in connection with hit-and-run collision on 11-year-old boy

Police have released new images and information after an 11-year-old boy was injured by a car during a hit-and-run in Banbury.

Officers said they want to identify the driver in the photos because they may have vital information about the road traffic collision at around 6.50pm on Sunday November 27, which left the boy with a broken leg.

He was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Highlands at the junction with Hereford Way.

Do you recognise this car? Officers want to identify it because they believe the driver may have vital information about a road traffic collision in Banbury.

The driver failed to stop at the scene, instead driving their vehicle down Highlands. Police said today that the driver did not turn into Sussex Drive as first thought.

The victim suffered a fractured leg and was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he underwent surgery and remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Jon Simpkins, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said that they are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and they want to speak to the driver of the car in their photos.

He added: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the car pictured in these images to please get in touch.

“I appreciate the pictures are not of the best quality but I hope someone will be able to recognise the car.

“If you are the owner or driver of the pictured car then please come forward as soon as possible as we believe you may have vital information about this incident.

“The car is blue and appears to be SUV-sized. It has silver roof rails, a glass sunroof/panoramic roof, chrome trim at the base of the doors and linear/horizontal tail/brake lights.

“We are also still appealing for any witnesses to this collision and for anyone with any information regarding vehicles of this description in the Banbury area at the time or after the incident to contact us.

“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have dash-cam, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information should 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220534774.