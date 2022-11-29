11-year-old boy sustains serious injuries in hit and run incident in Banbury

Police appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy is victim of hit and run incident.

The incident happened around 12.40pm on Sunday, November 27, when the boy was attempting to cross Highlands at the intersection with Hereford Way.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop following the collision and instead drove away down Sussex Drive.

The victim suffered a fractured leg and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, where he underwent surgery and remains in a stable condition.

Investigating officer PC Jon Simpkins, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a young boy has sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

“The boy had just got off the B9 Stagecoach bus before the incident so someone on the bus may have seen what happened."