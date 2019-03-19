Banbury paedophile jailed over string of child sex offences

A Banbury man has been jailed after admitting to several child sex offences.

Benjamin Garvie previously pleaded guilty to two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, four counts of making indecent images and one of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

The 28-year-old man, of Howard Road, Banbury, was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison – comprising of custodial term of eight years and an extension period of four years – at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Monday, March 19).

