Banbury paedophile used social media to groom boy, 12, before committing sex acts

A Banbury man who used social media sites to groom a 12-year-old boy before abusing him has been jailed.

Benjamin Garvie pleaded guilty to twice inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one penetrative, four counts of making indecent images and breaching a sexual harm prevention order in December.

Benjamin Garvie. Photo: Thames Valley Police

The 28-year-old man, of Howard Road, Banbury, was sentenced to a total of 12 years – eight in prison and four on licence – and given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Monday, March 19).

Investigating officer Detective Constable Philip Rowles of Banbury CID, said: “Garvie used social media platforms to groom his victim, infiltrate his life and then abuse him for his own sexual gratification.

“These crimes will have a lifelong effect on his victim, who was only 12 years old.

“I hope this is the start of the healing process for the victim as Garvie begins a lengthy prison sentence.”

The offences took place between December, 2017, and May last year against the boy. Following a police investigation, Garvie was charged on August 19.

Det Con Rowles added: “I hope this also demonstrates that incidents like this will be investigated thoroughly and the perpetrator will be put through the court system.

“If you have concerns about similar crimes and would like to make a report, details of how to do this and further helpful information can be found online.”

