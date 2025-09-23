US airman cleared of raping woman at Royal Air Force base near Banbury

A US airman has walked free from court after being cleared of raping a woman at an RAF base near Banbury.

Keharron Lee Bogstad was today (Tuesday, September 23) cleared of three counts of rape at RAF Croughton.

He walked from court after Judge Adrienne Lucking KC directed the jury at Northampton Crown Court to acquit the 24-year-old US citizen.

The decision was made after the prosecution team reviewed the complete messaging exchange between Bogstad and the woman he was alleged to have raped.

In June 2023, Bogstad was charged by Northamptonshire Police, in full co-operation with the United States Air Force, with the rape of a British woman at the base.

It was alleged that the US airman had brought her into the airbase in the boot of his car on a number of occasions between November 2020 and February 2021.

