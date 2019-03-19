Another house builder launches community project fund

Housebuilders Barratt Homes has launched a community fund in Oxfordshire to strengthen its ties with the areas in which it is building new homes.

The Barratt Homes Community Fund will donate £1,000 each month to a charity or organisation in Oxfordshire which improves the quality of life for those living in the area.

Adrian Farr

Adrian Farr, managing director of Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “As the country’s largest housebuilder we are committed to creating a positive legacy.

“We want to lead the industry not just in the quality of the homes and developments we build but also in our work with charities and good causes throughout the UK.”

Last year £1.2 million was donated throughout parent company Barratt Developments PLC in the UK but this year the goal is to raise that figure considerably, through such work as the new Barratt Homes Community Fund.

The housebuilder will also be raising through fundraising activities throughout the

year for its nominated charity Midlands Air Ambulance.

Organisations can now apply for one of the monthly grants by emailing communityfundwestmids@barratthomes.co.uk with details of your charity or organisations and how the donation benefits the local community and improves lives.

The launch follows last weeks announcement by Redrow Homes of their £10,000 community project fund.