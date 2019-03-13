Community fund opened for Banbury projects

A house builder with developments in Banbury, is offering community projects in and around the town access to a £10,000 fund.

Redrow Homes South Midlands, currently building at Bloxham Vale, on Bloxham Road, has created the fund to offer support to as many local groups, organisations and

individuals as possible, and is now inviting applications for all good causes.

Whether funds are required for materials to paint a community centre, supply a local school with plants for a learning garden, or make repairs to a scout hut, Redrow Homes’ initiative

could help.

Tonia Tyler, sales director for Redrow Homes South Midlands, said: “Here at Redrow Homes, we are committed to creating thriving communities, so we’re really excited to launch our community fund to those in the local area.

“A greater number of smaller applications will be favoured over larger individual requests, so we would encourage anyone with a worthy cause to submit an application, no matter how small.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people in Banbury and the surrounding areas.”

The fund is now open and will close on May 19.

For further details on how to apply, please visit: redrow.co.uk/promo/community-fund-application-south-midlands.