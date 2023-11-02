Council grants Beckhams permission to transform barn into offices at £6 million home near Chipping Norton

David and Victoria Beckham have been given planning permission to transform a barn at their £6 million home near Chipping Norton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The celebrity couple bought the Grade-II listed country house at Maplewood Barn, near Great Tew, for £6,150,000 in 2016.

This development to turn one of the large outbuilding's roof spaces into offices is the latest upgrade at the family's Cotswold home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application – approved by West Oxfordshire District Council – also includes the building of a new bathroom, the installation of skylights, and a new external wooden staircase.

The Beckhams have been granted permission to transform an outbuilding into office space.

Previously used as a space to store garden equipment, the couple now has three years to begin working on the conversion to offices.

The pair had previously gotten into hot water with neighbours over developments, including a now-withdrawn application to build a second access road into their home.

They have also recently been granted planning permission to construct a kitchen garden and glasshouse so that they could grow their own fruit and vegetables.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One neighbour who lodged a complaint against this application said: "Many people locally indicated to West Oxfordshire Council that the increase in the residential curtilage of this property will see an ever-increasing number of buildings, and to date we have all been proved right."

Some within Great Tew and the surrounding villages have accused the former footballer and pop star of bringing suburbia to the countryside with their numerous development projects at the property.