Beckhams granted permission to create 'Good Life' style kitchen garden and glasshouse at home near Chipping Norton

David and Victoria Beckham have been granted permission to create 'Good Life' style kitchen garden and glasshouse at their home near Chipping Norton.

The council approved their application on Tuesday, July 18 to build the kitchen garden featuring raised beds and a glasshouse alongside the associated works.

The couple submitted plans to develop their garden on their grade II-listed Maplewood Barn property in Great Tew so that they could grow their own fruit and vegetables like Tom and Barbara from the 1970’s TV comedy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former football player David and ex-pop star Victoria also submitted plans to create a temporary construction access track to enable workers to build the greenhouse and develop the garden.

David and Victoria Beckham have been granted permission to create 'Good Life' style kitchen garden and glasshouse at their home near Chipping Norton.

However, the application for the creation of the two-year temporary construction access track that uses an existing path from a neighbouring property and cuts across a section of agricultural land has yet to be decided.

In the application form submitted by Michael Ergatoudis, the Beckhams' development agent, it said: "The majority of the temporary construction access track is an existing agricultural track. 95m of the proposed new temporary track is within land in agricultural use, and the remaining 155m is within land in residential use."

Some neighbours have raised objections over the creation of the track, saying that the family ‘want to bring in suburbia’ to the rural countryside setting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The neighbour continued: "I do believe, as do many in the Great Tew and surrounding area, suggest the applicants want a longer drive into their property, rather than the short lane they currently use to have access to their property, this may be because the public have access all the way down this lane because it is a public road to Soho Farmhouse.

"The applicants defended their plans, saying they would recreate a classic English meadow scene, well if that was the case I would change my landscape architect because Capability Brown would never have designed a garden, with such features as huge football pitch, a spectator stand, an outdoor pool, and a sauna, classic English, I don’t think so.”