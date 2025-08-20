Fairytale Farm near Chipping Norton is recognised as one of world's best attractions by Tripadvisor

The Fairytale Farm family attraction near Chipping Norton has been named among the world’s top ten per cent of attractions worldwide in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025.

The farm was recognised as part of the awards for consistently receiving positive reviews on Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor collects reviews from the past 12 months and gives Travellers’ Choice Awards to the top ten per cent of listings.

The award comes just months after VisitEngland confirmed Fairytale Farm as England’s fastest-growing farm attraction.

Speaking about the farm’s recent success, owner Nick Laister said: “This has been a remarkable year for Fairytale Farm.

“To be named in the top ten per cent of attractions worldwide, as well as England’s fastest-growing farm attraction, is something we are immensely proud of. Our mission has always been to create a magical, inclusive experience for families of all abilities, and these awards show that our visitors feel the same.

“I want to thank every guest who has visited, supported us, and taken the time to leave such fantastic feedback. With our new attractions and the Fairytale Festival in full swing, there’s never been a better time to visit.”

This year, Fairtale Farm unveiled three brand new attractions: Queen of Hearts Crazy Cues, a mix of crazy golf and snooker, the Mad Hatter’s Playground for children under 4 and Storybook Castle for climbing, sliding and imaginative play.

The three new attractions will run daily at the farm until September 1 as part of the Fairytale Festival.

For more information about the Fairytale Farm, visit: https://www.fairytalefarm.co.uk/