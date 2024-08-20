Becky Hill, Snow Patrol and Natasha Bedingfield will be performing at Big Feastival near Chipping Norton this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Big Feastival returns to Blur bassist Alex James's 200-acre cheese farm in Kingham this weekend.
Started in 2012 by Alex James and Jamie Oliver, the festival has gained a great reputation for its line-up of popular artists and amazing foods on offer.
This year promises to be no different, with a packed music line-up that includes Becky Hill, Snow Patrol, Ministry of Sound Classical, Johnny Marr, Natasha Bedingfield and Cat Burns.
Away from the main stage, the Cheese Hub dance area will be hosting acclaimed DJs such as Jeremy Healy, Judge Jules, and DJ Spoony as well as sets from actor and comedian Simon Pegg and the son of Fatboy Slim, Woody Cook.
Alongside the varied music available, punters will be able to enjoy feasting on an array of delicious foods prepared by well-known chefs like Raymond Blanc, Andi and Miquita Oliver and Cherish Finden.
The festival is family-friendly, with an entire section designed to entertain youngsters. This area features a petting zoo, children’s cooking workshops and the entertainers Justin Fletcher (Mr Tumble) and Bluey & Bingo.
Alongside this, Channel 4’s hit show, Taskmaster, will host its brand-new educational club for kids, which is aimed at encouraging children to develop teamwork and problem-solving skills.
This year, Big Feastival will be introducing the Wild Woodland Spa, a private area of the festival where visitors can unwind in hot tubs, steam saunas and cold plunge tanks.
For more information, visit: https://thebigfeastival.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.