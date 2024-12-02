Christmas tree collection and recycling will raise essential funds for Shipston Home Nursing
Shipston Home Nursing and Thomas Fox Landscaping are joining forces this festive season to collect Christmas trees from homes in the local community.
For a minimum donation of £10 trees will be collected, chipped and used to create nutrient-rich compost for use on local fields. All funds raised will support Shipston Home Nursing, hospice care at home.
“We’re enormously grateful to Thomas Fox Landscaping for their support this year,” said Kate Bamford, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Shipston Home Nursing. “This is a wonderful fundraising opportunity for us and something we couldn’t possibly do without their support.”
Thomas Fox Landscaping will be collecting Christmas trees between January 6 – 10, and all bookings should be made online at www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/event/treecollection before December 31.
Space is limited and registrations cannot be taken after that date.
“As we are unable to specify an exact collection date or time, we ask that you leave your tree in a clearly visible and accessible location outside your property by 8am on Monday, January 6,” said Ms Bamford.
“The team from Thomas Fox Landscaping are unable to enter your house, shed or back garden. If they can’t see your tree when they come to collect, they will not be able to take it.”
If there is more than one tree to be collected, the team asks that your donations reflect this. They are unable to collect more than three trees from one address.
