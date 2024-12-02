Christmas tree collection and recycling will raise essential funds for Shipston Home Nursing

Those buying a fresh Christmas tree this year are being asked to consider its collection to raise essential funds for Shipston Home Nursing.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shipston Home Nursing and Thomas Fox Landscaping are joining forces this festive season to collect Christmas trees from homes in the local community.

For a minimum donation of £10 trees will be collected, chipped and used to create nutrient-rich compost for use on local fields. All funds raised will support Shipston Home Nursing, hospice care at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re enormously grateful to Thomas Fox Landscaping for their support this year,” said Kate Bamford, Head of Fundraising and Communications at Shipston Home Nursing. “This is a wonderful fundraising opportunity for us and something we couldn’t possibly do without their support.”

Residents are asked to consider donating to have their Christmas tree recycled in aid of Shipston Home Nursing

Thomas Fox Landscaping will be collecting Christmas trees between January 6 – 10, and all bookings should be made online at www.shipstonhomenursing.co.uk/event/treecollection before December 31.

Space is limited and registrations cannot be taken after that date.

“As we are unable to specify an exact collection date or time, we ask that you leave your tree in a clearly visible and accessible location outside your property by 8am on Monday, January 6,” said Ms Bamford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team from Thomas Fox Landscaping are unable to enter your house, shed or back garden. If they can’t see your tree when they come to collect, they will not be able to take it.”

If there is more than one tree to be collected, the team asks that your donations reflect this. They are unable to collect more than three trees from one address.