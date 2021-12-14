Brackley and District Brass Band holds free concert in town next Monday to kick off Christmas week

The event takes place at St Peter's Church on Monday evening at 7.30pm and a festive selection of seasonal music is promised. Refreshments will be available and there will be a retiring collection.

Band chairman Caryl Billingham said: "The programme will be an entertaining mix of traditional, seasonal and unexpected with an opportunity to join in at some point.

"Being our first 'proper' concert since the periods of lockdown last year we are very excited to be performing and we are sincerely hoping that we will still be able to do so despite the recent tightening of the Government guidelines."

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brackley and District Brass Band have been practising their Christmas programme for the free concert on December 20

Proceeds will be for the band to help with running costs such as the musical director's fees, insurance, instrument repairs and music purchases. Profits from the refreshments will be given to the church.