What to do if you see a dog trapped in a hot car

If you spot a dog or other animal in distress in a car on a hot day the advice is to take immediate action.

If you’re in a public area such as a shop, venue, event or roadside service area, note the car make, model, colour and registration number, then go inside and ask for an announcement to be made. If this doesn’t bring the owner out, or you’re in a location where finding the owner is impossible, then dial 999 and ask for the police.

If you feel the situation is critical, the animal is suffering and there’s no other option, you can smash a window to rescue the dog but be aware that there are legal implications.

Breaking into the car to rescue an animal could still be viewed as criminal damage and you could have to defend your actions in court.

The RSPCA’s advice if you chose to take such action is to make sure you tell the police in advance what you intend to do and why. Take pictures or videos of the dog and the names and numbers of witnesses to the incident.

The law states that you have a lawful excuse to commit damage if you believe that the owner of the property that you damage would consent to the damage if they knew the circumstances.

If the animal isn’t in obvious distress but you are worried about it, the RSPCA suggests you try to establish how long the dog has been in the car - a 'pay and display' ticket could help do this - and make a note of the car's registration. If the owner returns, but you still feel the situation was dangerous for the dog, you may still report the incident to the police. If you're at a shop, venue or event ask the staff to make an announcement to alert the owner of the situation. If possible, get someone to stay with the dog to monitor their condition. If they begin to display signs of distress or heatstroke, such as heavy panting, vomiting or glazed eyes, be prepared to dial 999.