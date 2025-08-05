Hook Norton Brewery brings back traditional Shire horse deliveries
Hook Norton Brewery is reviving a beloved tradition this Thursday as it resumes deliveries by dray.
The iconic brewery will be delivering to The Pear Tree Inn, leaving the brewery around midday, bringing back a nostalgic touch to local distribution.
The team will be led by Brigadier and Balmoral, two magnificent Shire horses, under the experienced guidance of head coachman Nicholas Carter and groom Alyster Mills.
Mr Carter said: "There’s something incredibly special about delivering beer the traditional way – it’s a living link to our brewing heritage."
The horses, including a third named Cromwell, are stabled at the brewery and are available to visit seven days a week - a unique experience for visitors and beer enthusiasts alike.
Hook Norton is one of only two remaining breweries who deliver using Shire horses.
To find out more see www.facebook.com/hnbheavyhorses or visit www.hooky.co.uk/hooky-shire-horses/
