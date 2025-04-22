Great Tew farmhouse with 13 acres is up for sale at £3.8m - Property of the Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An historic, secluded farmhouse near Great Tew, a village popular with celebrities wanting privacy, is up for sale at £3.8m.

Wheatlands is set in 13 acres of this much sought-after part of north west Oxfordshire. It is up for sale with Strutt & Parker and has had consent previously for expansion.

The agents describe the five-bedroomed property as a “beautifully presented and pretty period house’, in a private setting near the popular villages of Great and Little Tew.

Sales details continue: “The house sits well in its grounds, in an elevated position, overlooking a pond, close to the source of the river Dorn.

Strutt & Parker is selling this beautiful farmhouse amid 13 acres of land near Great Tew

"The house has a good flow and excellent family accommodation spread over three floors complemented by a recently updated kitchen and ensuite bathroom."

Planning permission was granted in 2010 to re-configure the layout and extend the house considerably (expired) and in 2024 for conversion of the party barn/treble garage into two holiday cottages. (ref 24/00177/FUL)

This property has 12.88 acres of land.

The house is approached via a quarter of a mile long drive and has lovely gardens which surround the house with formal and informal lawns, a vegetable garden and a wide south facing terrace ideal for outside dining and entertaining.

The large farmhouse kitchen at Wheatlands, near Great Tew

There are five paddocks, two field shelters and areas of woodland. The pond is fed by the river Dorn. The house has useful outbuildings including a 'party barn', previously a treble garage. There is a public footpath running down the drive and, close to the beginning of the drive, private access to some adjoining land.

The house features an entrance hall with cloakroom, drawing room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, study and utility room. Upstairs there is a principal bedroom with en suite, four further bedrooms, two family bathrooms and a second study area.

The mature landscaped garden includes terracing, formal and informal lawns, paddocks, a stream, a copse and vegetable garden with a detached garage/party barn.

The area attracts many people in the public eye, keen to escape city life and preserve some privacy. Nearby Soho Farmhouse has strict rules to protect celebrities and guests’ privacy. It is said Beyonce and Jay-Z are looking to buy a property in this location.