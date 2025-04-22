Could Beyoncé and Jay-Z be swapping Hollywood for a Cotswolds home near Banbury?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are reportedly set to swap Hollywood for the Cotswolds near Banbury - where they could be at home among in towns frequented by A-listers.

The A-list couple are rumoured to be eyeing up the region for the “land and space” - after the LA wildfires in January 2025.

An inside source told MailOnline the family, along with children Blue Ivy, 13, Rumi, seven and Sir, seven, has even holidayed in the rural hotspot before.

The ‘Texas Hold’Em’ songstress and ‘99 Problems’ rapper could be eyeing up Great Tew, near Chipping Norton, where Taylor Swift reportedly stayed during the UK leg of her ‘Eras’ Tour in June 2024.

General views of Soho Farmhouse near Chipping Norton. (Tom Wren / SWNS)

Great Tew is also home to the exclusive Soho Farmhouse, a private members only club that charges £2,950 a year in membership fees - frequented by A-listers and high flyers, even hosting Meghan Markle's hen do.

The Cotswolds, in Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire, have become a favourite countryside haunt for the rich and famous, with the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Lily Allen, Simon Cowell and Ellen Degeneres among A-listers with properties in the area. Top Gear favourite Jeremy Clarkson also has his Diddly Squat Farm there.

According to the source, the family are currently only looking for a short-term arrangement while weighing up their options.

They added: “They've been looking for properties and will buy if they find somewhere that feels like home, but are looking at short-term agreements while they make their decision.

“The wildfires have given them a good reason to look outside of Los Angeles to build new bases.

“Beyoncé loves the UK because they support everything she does.”