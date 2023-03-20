Billionaire's PR machine is 'misleading' about motor park blot on Enstone landscape

A billionaire's PR machine is 'misleading' councillors and the public over plans for a motoring theme park that will be a blot on Enstone’s landscape.

Ledwell resident Clive Hill believes spokesmen for the Mullin Automotive Museum are trying to discredit and marginalise the real and genuine environmental concerns of locals by describing their objections as ‘misinformation’ (Banbury Guardian last week).

The plan for an automotive museum with 57 homes and race track, has been bought by Soho Farmhouse owner, US billionaire Ron Burkle. It goes to West Oxon District Council’s planning committee next Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Hill said: “I believe the Mullin publicity machine is misleading people by being very selective in its comments.

An image of the possible aerial view of the proposed Mullin Automotive complex at Enstone Airfield, as published on Twitter as Mullin Cotswold Automotive Park @MullinCAP

“Are we really to believe that automatic blinds on the top floor (of the 72 ft high museum and clubhouse) will eliminate all light pollution from the building? I don’t think so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Are we to believe members will not be able to look out after dusk because ‘blackout’ blinds will cover all windows to stop all light emissions? Will there be no security/safety lighting - will there be no lighting in the ever expanding car park?

“In any case even in daylight this building would be a huge blot on our open countryside,” said Mr Hill.

“At a time when we should be looking after our planet, this project would result in thousands upon thousands of extra car journeys every year. Would the Mullin team like to say that is not true?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

An aerial map of the planned Mullin Automotive park. West Oxfordshire District Council planning committee will consider this next Monday

Mr Hill said that previously Mullin (named after the plan’s original owner, US billionaire Peter Mullin) stated there would be four, two-way delivery movements per day.

"Now they say it will be 40 – ten times the original figure. Staffing was forecast to be 40 now they are saying 160. Talk about misinformation - or is this the impact of a little-changed application?

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Mullin stated ‘the current application differs very little from the scheme granted planning permission in 2020’. I leave people to make up their own minds.”

Mr Hill suggests the operation could also have understated visitor numbers.

The road system around Enstone Airfield that would feed visitors in to the Mullin Automotive complex

"There is evidence that other, similar exhibitions have many more visitors than Mullin is predicting. We have all suffered from the scope-creep of places like Soho Farmhouse,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I would be more convinced that Mullin wishes to help the underprivileged if it was not building unnecessary luxury millionaires’ accommodation in open countryside. The houses do not meet the required conditions of WODC Policy H2 or national policy.

“If Mullin is interested in the underprivileged why not replace the millionaires’ homes with social and affordable housing?”

Mr Hill disputed Mullin’s travel plan which he says Oxfordshire County Council (OCC) says is not sustainable.

“There is no adequate transport infrastructure. Charlbury is the nearest station, six miles away. How many visitors will live close to a station on the Charlbury line? How many trains in Charlbury match admission times? It just doesn’t work does it? How would you travel from Ipswich or Wrexham. You would probably need to change set out the day before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The vast majority will come by car, with the environmental damage and health problems identified by people concerned for their well-being and the environment rather than looking to make money from an exclusive wealthy persons’ club.”