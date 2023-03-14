Doubling the number of properties and race days at a controversial ‘motor museum’ would make it nothing more than a holiday village for Soho Farmhouse, locals say.

An impression of the museum and clubhouse building proposed by the new owner of the Mullin Automative Museum

The revised Mullin Automotive Museum plan at Enstone airfield, which has been bought by Soho Farmhouse’s majority shareholder, billionaire Ron Burkle, goes before West Oxfordshire District Council’s (WODC) planning committee on Monday, March 27.

Burkle is described as a ‘Democrat philanthropist’ who donated millions to the Clinton campaign and owns 75 per cent share in the automotive development, which has outraged local residents including stars such as Sir Patrick Stewart.Burkle wants to increase the number of holiday homes from 28 – 57, increase the number of track use days to 312, with no limit to the number of cars on the track, able to race for up to eight hours a day.

The new height of the main museum building with clubhouse and penthouse restaurant – lit up and visible from all directions – would be 22 metres (72 feet) high.

A map of the development site as featured on the Mullin Automotive Museum website

WODC has received hundreds of objections to the plan. Since Ron Burkle’s takeover, the number of letters of support for the enterprise has markedly increased with many contributions coming from out of the area.

One local resident said: “Is this just a roundabout way of Soho suddenly doubling in size with the acquisition of the Mullin? So, there are not going to be many complaints from Soho about the noise I suppose but this also explains why the most striking element of this museum is all of the holiday homes, ‘villas’, ‘farmsteads’, ‘lake houses’, ‘apartments’ and ‘residences’ (with many of them gated) on the site with very little comment on the museum.

"The initial planning permission was given for a car museum. What Oxfordshire is gaining is a new gated holiday home community for the super-rich with their own race-track.”

Another said: “It was never going to be just a museum, it really is a members club/hotel for wealthy car owners. Everything they have said so far is all smoke and mirrors. The sound of racing cars for ten hours a day will really irritate their neighbours at Soho and the Beckham's estate. No wonder they want to sell up and move away... It is kind of ironic really.”

Mullin Automotive says it will collect guests from Oxford Parkway station in vintage buses converted to electricity

Another said: “The project is now much more of an extension of Soho Farmhouse, with the ‘lodges’ doubled in number.

“The car museum associated with the American philanthropist Peter Mullin is diminished in size – some of his collection is being sold in his twilight years. The link to the Bentley car franchise seems to have disappeared.

“There is now a members' club planned for the 5th floor of the crescent shaped building and a number of hotel bedrooms. It appears to be more of a club for the wealthy and their toys - with the ‘car exercise area’ available for use for up to 10 hours per day.

“I imagine that visitor numbers will be lower if the museum has reduced appeal, however very few petrol-heads will arrive by public transport.”

An aerial impression of the site on which the Mullin Automotive Museum would be built

Resident Clive Hill told the Banbury Guardian: “West Oxfordshire District Council spent four years and £1,000,000 of Council Tax- payers money developing and publishing its Local Plan 2031 setting out how it will discourage developments that increase car journeys, protect and improve air quality and reduce noise and light pollution, as well as become carbon neutral by 2030.

“However the WODC Planning Officer is apparently recommending approval of the Mullin Museum on Enstone Airfiled that will add 1800 car journeys a day on minor roads and will significantly add to air, light and noise pollution. Oxfordshire County Council has said the project is unsustainable.

“WODC spending £1,000,000 of Council Tax-payers money looks like a complete waste.

“Why should the citizens of Oxford have to pay for and suffer travel restrictions for the county council’s ‘zero emissions’ strategy when WODC could wipe out the benefits at a stroke.

"Installing heat pumps and buying electric cars will be pointless if this project is approved. Previously WODC rejected a plan to install a solar farm on the same Enstone site. It seems WODC has lost it way environmentally and is betraying the very people it should protect.

“When people get to know that £1,000,000 was spent on the WODC Local Plan 2031 which is being disregarded there will be uproar. I do not give much for the county council’s chances of enforcing Oxford City’s zero emissions when just down the road another 1800 cars a day will be bombing through the countryside.”

The Mullin plan website says: “Since consent was granted, the business plan has been reviewed and a decision has been made to reduce the floorspace of the holiday homes but increase the overall number of units for long-term sustainability of this unique tourism enterprise. This means a new planning application is required.

“As well as the motor museum, the consented scheme also includes plans for a café restaurant and gift shop, exercise and demonstration track, event space, corporate entertainment pavilions and holiday homes connected with the museum for classic car owners.

"Plans for The Mullin Automotive Museum were first proposed in 2017. It was followed by an amended outline planning application submitted in 2018, which was granted planning permission in 2020. The outline application agreed the principle of development, access and quantum of development allowed across the site.

