News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Banbury photographer shares stunning picture of Lancaster from Sunday's Battle of Britain commemoration

A Banbury photographer has shared a stunning picture of the World War II Lancaster bomber from Sunday's Battle of Britain commemoration.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 10:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Maureen Tyrrell was one of a number of photographers who took advantage of the rare fly-past of the historic aircraft.

The Lancaster flew low over Banbury after Sunday’s Battle of Britain parade – an annual event held by Banbury Town Council to commemorate all those who contributed to the infamous aerial battle in 1940.

It was first major military campaign fought entirely by air forces, waged by the RAF and the Fleet Air Arm (the aerial arm of the Royal Navy). The battle went on from July 10 until 31 October 1940, mainly in the skies over southern England. It was the first major British defeat over Germany in the war.

Most Popular
A stunning photo of the Lancaster which flew over Banbury on Battle of Britain Sunday. Picture by Maureen TyrrellA stunning photo of the Lancaster which flew over Banbury on Battle of Britain Sunday. Picture by Maureen Tyrrell
A stunning photo of the Lancaster which flew over Banbury on Battle of Britain Sunday. Picture by Maureen Tyrrell

Britain’s bomber command, including Lancasters, disrupted German preparation of converted barges with which it threatened an invasion.

Banbury’s aluminium factory, Alcan, was vitally important to the war effort in providing material for the construction of aircraft for the battle. And in a bid to protect the works, a ‘dummy’ factory was built two miles outside the town to fox any German bombers attempting to destroy production.

The factory produced half the needs of the aircraft industry – some 1,600 tons of strong alloy sheet and 1,000 tons of strong alloy extrusions per month.

It was one of the first factories to be camouflaged against air attack and had four anti-aircraft guns posted on its perimeter for most of the duration of the war.

During the Battle of Britain, in September 1940, Banbury lock was hit by a 500lb bomb intended for the factory.

Related topics:LancasterBanbury Town CouncilRoyal NavyEnglandGermanyRAF