Crowds turn out for Banbury's Battle of Britain parade complete with Lancaster bomber fly-past

Crowds marvelled yesterday (Sunday) as a Lancaster bomber provided vivid memories of the Second World War.

This amazing photo of the Lancaster bomber, flying over Banbury's Battle of Britain Parade, was captured by Dan Hewitt

The spectacular flypast was part of Banbury’s annual commemoration of the Battle of Britain which was fought in the skies above southern England in the summer and autumn of 1940.

The RAF’s defeat of the Luftwaffe was a major factor in preventing Hitler’s forces from invading England.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of people lined the streets to applaud as a military and civic parade marched through the town to St Mary’s Church for a memorial service.

Banbury High Street was lined with onlookers as the Battle of Britain parade marched through town

The Lancaster flypast revived memories of the part played by Banbury in the war.

In the early years of WW2, the town’s aluminium factory (then the NAC, later Alcan, Alcoa and Sapa) was the largest producer of aircraft metal in the country and produced aluminium for the manufacture of RAF planes including Spitfires and Lancaster bombers.

It has been said if the Banbury factory hadn’t existed, or had been bombed, the outcome of the Battle of Britain would have been very different.

Sunday’s event was organised by Banbury Town Council.

Sea Cadets formed part of the Battle of Britain march on Sunday

Town mayor Fiaz Ahmed who took the salute in High Street, said: “It is important to remember those who defended this country in the most courageous way. Many lost their lives and those who survived must never be forgotten.

“Banbury is one of a number of towns across the country that commemorate the Battle of Britain every year and we are proud to do so.

“The aluminium factory has gone but we should not forget the part it and its workers played in the war.”