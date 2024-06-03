Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A traumatised Banbury woman has described how she felt every incision and stitch during an operation to deliver her baby, because her spinal pain killers had worn off.

The mother, whose name we are witholding at her request, said her trauma at the John Radcliffe, Oxford ruined her pregnancy and birth experience.

Her account is one of 50 in a horrifying dossier compiled by Keep the Horton General group which is campaigning to restore a full maternity service in Banbury.

The woman, whose baby is now eight months old, said: “My waters broke at home at 35 weeks and because I wasn’t full-term I had to call the JR. I called 3 times in 10 minutes - while sitting on the toilet terrified, thinking I was about to give birth alone. I called my health visitor who got an answer. I had go in straight away.

A woman has told how she could feel every incision and stitch in her Caesarean section after her epidural had worn off

“We were left outside for 45 minutes, covered in amniotic fluid and sitting on a drenched towel. When someone opened the door I was told I should’ve buzzed, which I had been doing the whole time. I was not once offered a gown or anything to clean myself with.

“We sat in that hot waiting room in September for another 2 hours. I told them contractions had started, to be met with ‘we’re really busy you’ll just have to wait’.

“After asking three times more for a gown or towel, I was taken to the ward, walking behind the midwife, in such a rush I could not catch up. In wet knickers, my bottom was visible to everyone and still dripping fluid down my legs and dragging my suitcase behind.

“I had no sleep and was told off for showering at 10pm. A midwife wagged her finger in my face when I said I was going to the toilet. I was petrified alone in that dark ward.

This baby's mother wanted a natural birth but instead suffered terrible trauma

“All along I had planned a natural water birth. When I asked the doctor if that was still possible she said no. I cried. She said ‘why are you crying? You’re one of many women who can’t get the birth they want, it’s not a big deal’. It felt like the biggest deal and it broke my heart.

I self-discharged. We were given an induction date for September 15, 2023, 12 days later. My son was born two days sooner.

“I had been contracting all Tuesday. By Wednesday I was told because the contractions weren’t ‘so many’ minutes apart there could do nothing and not to ‘waste their time as someone else needs their help more than I do’.

“On Friday we went there instead of calling and after another long wait they checked and I was only 1cm dilated. The contractions were brushed off as Braxton Hicks (birth preparation contractions). We returned on Sunday night as they were getting more intense.I was sent home again knowing I was 3cm and still having ‘Braxton Hicks’.

“The contractions were now 3 minutes apart lasting a minute. we ended up being blue lighted to the JR. The paramedic prepared for childbirth in the ambulance.

“Most midwives on the delivery ward were lovely and all was well until my son shifted into my back. At 5cm I was given the ultimatum of an epidural or a C-section. I chose the epidural but then waited 2 hours for the anaesthetist, having been told every few minutes he would be there in five minutes.

“Looking back I’m sure they knew I would have a C-Section. I finally got the epidural at 3am and at 6am I was told I had an hour until I could push; 7am came and I was told to wait until 12pm.

“I couldn’t feel anything and people had to move my legs for me. I had three tries pushing before being whisked to theatre for forceps delivery.

“In theatre I watched them perform the procedure in the lights overhead. I’m certain they weren't doing anything. After the failed attempts and being told I needed a C-section there was another 20 minute wait. They took my epidural out. I told someone I could feel them poking and prodding about when disinfecting the area; she ignored me.

“The moment I started gaining more feeling was when they started making the incision, I screamed that I could feel it; I screamed and cried over and over again I could feel it. The same woman said nothing but ‘hold my hand’ and the pain only got worse.

“I passed out multiple times - no one seemed bothered. The feeling of them digging around still haunts me eight months on. I felt them rip the muscle, I felt them cut through the layers of skin and fat and fascia. I felt them pull my son back out through the birth canal - he had been almost out. I felt them sew up the layers.

“I’d thrown up a load of stomach acid (I hadn’t eaten in over 24 hours) which even during post-op observation was still on my cheek and hair.

I asked so many people during the hours I was in observation to talk to someone about what happened as something didn’t feel right. The person I spoke to told me ‘it was my brain playing tricks on me’ and I never felt it, it was my body’s way of telling me what was happening to my body.

“An hour after delivery my birthing partner had to leave for home commitments and I found myself with a newborn - really scary, and just wanted someone there. A young midwife stayed with me for 45 minutes, washed my face and tried to get my son to feed. I felt a lot calmer.

“I’d had no water so I buzzed a few times but no one came. Tying to stand to get it myself, there was no pad and I was bleeding on the bed. I held onto the bed. Blood fell to the floor. I decided to shout. When someone arrived I was scolded for making too much noise and a mess. No one asked what I needed. I sat alone in the dark just waiting for someone to help as I was too scared to call. I felt like a burden.

“While being taken up to postnatal ward my catheter was snagged and torn out. No-one came to put it back in. The pain medication had worn off and I couldn’t move as I was in excruciating pain. From around 12am - 8am I sat in the same position only moving to care for the baby, in terrible pain and bursting for the toilet, too worried about criticism to buzz for help.

“During the doctor’s rounds I was taken to the toilet by a lovely midwife who made me feel better. That day my son was taken down to SCBU. It took them four hours to tell me where he was, what was wrong and when I could see him. I didn’t see him for eight hours that day. The SCBU team was lovely and he spent 27 hours in there for jaundice.

“But I thought he was dying and when crying to a midwife she said nothing except don’t ‘disturb the other mothers and babies’ and that she’d move me somewhere with no babies, I declined.

“On our third day I was desperate to get home. I spent 23 hours a day alone in that tiny bay with no natural light or fresh air. I asked the doctor when I could go home. She let out a small laugh and said ‘not for a while’. I requested not to see her again but I saw her every day for the next seven days where everything she said felt rude and full of spite.

“When I accidentally tore my cannula out and poked it into my leg, this same doctor laughed and refused to look at it. It later got infected - it had poked through into my wrist where I still have the stain from my iron infusion.

“Between day 5 and 10 I’d completely shut everyone off and I hardly ate. I had a midwife handle me really roughly when I asked for help as moving was still hard; another asked where my son’s dad was as she’d only seen my parents. I told her he couldn’t make it. She scoffed and said ‘that’s what I thought’.

“I finally felt confident enough to go down to the shop on day 7. A midwife took my son away to supervise while I went. It took over an hour of me stressing for him to come back. They never told me where he was.

“One night my son vomited down my chest and the bed. I called for help to be told they’re too busy and I ‘wasn’t going to get help at home’. Another mother on the ward helped me.

“We went home on day 10 and. I can’t fault the team that day apart from the long discharge process. The midwives I’d got to know and like were amazing, making me confident going home with my baby.

“My experience is one I never wish for anyone. After birth I suffered badly with Post Partum Depression and I believe my experience may have contributed to that. I feel discriminated against as a young, naive single parent.

“Although I can’t fault the care from some, I believe many are in the wrong job or simply do not care enough about the women they’re looking after.”