Visitors to this year’s Fairport Festival will have an additional treat in store - Cropredy’s Annual Scarecrow Trail.

Famous for the ingenuity and resourcefulness of residents to make the most amazing scarecrows, this year’s Trail promises to be a winner, with Cropredy schoolchildren already hard at work on their scarecrows.

Organised this year by Cropredy Primary School’s PTFA, the theme is Riverport, and the organisers hope this theme will make for a crop of eye-catching scarecrows reflecting the environmental theme. No doubt there will be plenty of repurposing of materials in their creations.

By Thursday, August 8 when the festival begins, Cropredy will be adorned with scarecrows and ready for the next phase – choosing the best of them.

Two of last year's scarecrows in one of the clever, colourful entries on the trail

The PTFA have maps of the village with all the scarecrows numbered so those who want to take part in choosing the best scarecrow can tour the village and pick their favourite.

Maps and entry forms are available for a donation which will go to boost PTFA funds. Once the choice has been made the completed forms can be returned.

Maps and voting forms can be picked up from, and returned to, local businesses including The Mulberry Cafe, The Brasenose Arms, The Canoe Club and The Old Dairy campsite.

So, for a great family fun day come to Cropredy, choose a winning scarecrow, soak up the Fairport atmosphere and have a great fun day out.

Will Reeves the Headteacher said: “We are so lucky at Cropredy C of E Primary School to have such a proactive PTFA who once again are supporting the school by organising the Scarecrow Trail. Their invaluable experience will ensure that the trail is a huge success.

"With the children currently hard at work, who knows - we could even have a winning scarecrow on our hands!’

Louise Shore, chair of the PTFA (Parents, Teachers, Friends Association) said: “We are so pleased to be hosting this year’s Cropredy Scarecrow Trail.

“All the money raised will go to funding school projects such as school trips to support and extend curriculum activities, and also on improving outdoor learning and play areas.”