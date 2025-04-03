Primary school near Banbury leads the way with resources for pupils with autism

King's Sutton Primary School is now the first mainstream primary school in the area to have dedicated resource base classrooms for children diagnosed with autism.

King’s Sutton Primary School launched its first resource base classes for pupils with autism who were already studying at the school in September.

Since then, staff at the school have been working hard preparing another two resource bases, so that it now caters to pupils from reception up to years 3 and 4.

The resource bases are units within the school that feature facilities and equipment intended to make learning more comfortable for children with autism.

One of the sensory rooms, featuring soft lighting, textured surfaces and interactive equipment.

They typically feature interactive learning tools, educational games, and sensory activities and also have sensory rooms where pupils can regulate their emotions.

Alongside the facilities, the units contain specially trained staff that are able to provide pupils with one-to-one teaching if needed.

The school has also introduced a softer start for its resource base pupils, which means they don’t have to come into school when it’s at its busiest, and they often have a choice of activity for their first class.

Headteacher at King’s Sutton, Laura Wade, explains how the school is now able to personalise its curriculum to suit pupils' needs.

The school has adapted some of its classrooms to better suit the needs of pupils diagnosed with autism.

She said: “Now we have a much higher staff-to-pupil ratio within the classes, so we are now able to offer pupils a personalised curriculum.

“The staff at the school have undergone specialist training regarding pupils with autism and

Thanks to the new resource bases, the school is now the first mainstream primary in the South Northamptonshire and North Oxfordshire area that can cater to pupils with autism.

All pupils within the resource base units have been diagnosed with autism and have received an Education Health Care Plan (EHCP) from West Northamptonshire Council.

As the school develops its resource bases further and employs more teaching staff, it hopes it will be able to attract pupils with autism from other mainstream schools in the area.

Laura added: “There is a special education needs issue at the moment; the number of children with these needs appears to be rising, but the facilities are not there for them, so we have used our extra space to provide these.

“The main driver for us to set up the resource base was that we had children in the school that had those needs that we thought could be better met, and we wanted to put that provision in place for them.”

The school will remain a mainstream community primary school with four standard classes from reception to year 6 but now also aims to be a destination where children with autism from across the region feel comfortable travelling to for their education.

Speaking about the benefits of launching the resource base, Laura said: “There have already been huge benefits.

“When we were a mainstream-only school, we had children with these needs who weren’t able to access full-time education and were on reduced hours because it was too overwhelming and over-stimulating for them.

“Now, those children who were only able to access one to two hours a day are now in school full-time and able to interact well within their learning groups.”

Laura also says that many of the pupil’s life and social skills have improved significantly since the school launched its resource bases.

Leading the teaching at the primary school’s new resource base is SEND coordinator Katy Griffin.

Katy has worked at special schools for around 15 years and transferred to King’s Sutton when the first resource base was set up.

She has also recently completed a research project for the University of Derby on the subject of attention autism and its effects on social development.

Katy said: “Our autism spectrum disorder provision follows the national curriculum, but it is adapted to support the pupil’s needs.

“We will often have movement breaks, brain breaks, sensory-based curriculum, and we often use a lot of kinesthetic-based learning.”

The school works closely with pupils’ parents or guardians and West Northamptonshire Council to monitor the children’s progress and how well they adapt to different classes.

Laura said: “We review pupils’ progress each term and hold an annual review for the education health care plan with the parents as well.

“This allows us to make adaptations to the child’s plan as and when that is needed.”

Katy added: “We analyse their social and mental health progress and look at areas of need and take the relevant interventions to support those needs.

“These can include ELSA (Emotional Literacy Support Assistant), drawing and talking therapy, friendship groups, cognitive behaviour therapy, or the child might need special cognitive learning intervention or a specific maths intervention.”

Several of the pupils within the resource base classes also attend mainstream classes such as PE, arts and music.

Katy said: “Just because the pupils are SEND, it doesn’t mean that they are not gifted and talented in other areas, and we must recognise those individual strengths.”

The school will set up resource-based classes for pupils in years 5 and 6 in the next year or two as the pupils already in the school progress through their education.

Currently, King’s Sutton Primary School is accepting admissions for its resource base classes from reception year until year 4 and is hoping to take on year 5 and 6 resource-based pupils in the future.

For more information about King’s Sutton Primary School visit: https://www.kingssuttonpa.co.uk/