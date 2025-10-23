MP returns to old school to inspire next generation

Banbury MP Sean Woodcock returned to his old school to inspire the next generation of students.

The Labour MP for Banbury toured the Wykham Park Academy and Futures Institute with the Head Boy and Head Girl, gaining an insight into life in his old classrooms.

He talked to students about their aspirations and reflected on his own journey as a councillor and Mayor of Banbury.

He spoke about how much the school had changed since his days walking the corridors.

He was also at the school to observe F1-themed workshops, part of a visit from Red Bull Racing.

The year 9 students took part in the Pit Stop Challenge, working in teams, testing their precision and coordination in a race against the clock – just like the real Red Bull Racing crew

The school hall was transformed into a custom-built racetrack where children designed, built, and raced their own miniature cars.

There was a digital skills coding challenge workshop where students programmed Lego cars to navigate the virtual Monaco and Silverstone circuits.

“The Red Bull Racing sessions were absolutely fantastic,” said Assistant Headteacher Mr Sterland. “You could feel the energy in the room as students took on the Pit Stop Challenge — the sense of teamwork, focus, and excitement was incredible to watch.”

“Activities like this really bring learning to life,” he continued. “They give our students a chance to apply problem-solving, communication, and precision in a way that’s fast-paced and fun. It’s not just about winning the race — it’s about thinking like engineers and working like professionals.”

“The coding challenge was another highlight,” Mr Sterland said. “Watching students program Lego cars to tackle virtual tracks like Monaco and Silverstone was brilliant. It showed how creativity and digital skills go hand in hand — and that STEM can be thrilling.”

“Opportunities like this ignite curiosity,” he added. “They remind students that careers in technology, engineering, and design are within their reach. That’s exactly what we want — for them to see the connection between what they’re learning today and the exciting futures ahead of them.”