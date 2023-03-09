News you can trust since 1838
District council opens up Easter activity hubs for Banbury children on school holiday

Cherwell District Council has opened up its Easter activities hubs for local children on break from school.

By Jack Ingham
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 4:20pm
Parents can now secure their children’s places at the half-term activity hubs.
The council is reminding parents to secure spaces for their children wanting to get involved with the Easter hubs that will run from April 4 to April 14 in Banbury.

The hubs have been designed for children and offer the chance for them to stay active during the school break through a mix of games, sports, and arts and crafts.

Cllr. Phil Chapman, the portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: "Activity hubs are the perfect way for children to spring into action and try out new activities with the support of friendly and knowledgeable coaches.Not only will children develop confidence in their sporting abilities, but they will also have the opportunity to forge new friendships.

"With the return of longer days and (we hope) milder weather, Easter break is the perfect time to get out of the house and give new activities a go. Each activity has been specifically created to develop a range of skills, from balance, coordination, and agility to teamwork, social skills, and creativity.

"For parents who may be out at work when their children are off school, the hubs represent an affordable alternative to childcare and one that I think they will find genuinely rewarding."

The holiday hubs in Banbury will be held at the Spiceball Leisure Centre and will have something for everyone with planned activities including parachute games, obstacle relays, multi-skills, arts and crafts, and swimming.

For further information about the holiday hubs and for paid bookings, visit cherwell.gov.uk/hubs

