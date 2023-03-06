District council announce outdoor projects to promote wellbeing and health for Banbury residents

Cherwell District Council has announced a package of health and wellbeing initiatives to promote the outdoors and healthy wellbeing to Banbury residents.

Cherwell District Council has announced new initiatives to promote wellbeing and healthy lifestyles.

The council is inviting locals to explore their local area with the help of its wayfinding and mapping projects, while its targeted activity programmes for specific groups continue to grow.

Cllr Phil Chapman, the portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: "Springtime is often thought of as when we wave goodbye to wishful plans for the new year, but we’re encouraging people to spring into action as the days start to get longer. There are so many fantastic leisure offers in our area, designed to transform our New Year’s resolutions into long-term healthy habits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s the perfect time to explore some of the fun trails and beautiful country walks we have created around the district and explore routes on our Go Jauntly app.

"We also offer some very successful targeted programmes: people with long-term health conditions can get tailored activity plans through Move Together, and we’re enabling parents and kids to enjoy sports and games together through our You Move offer, which can be found at www.cherwell.gov.uk/MoveTogether.

"We’ll be encouraging people to #SpringIntoAction in the coming weeks so we encourage people to follow us on social media for regular reminders of some of the fantastic ways of increasing your activity levels in the district this springtime."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Move Together programme now has 820 registered participants, all of whom get tailored activity programmes to help them increase their physical activity. 74 per cent of participants say their activity levels have increased.