Tudor Hall School hosts first ever Tudor’s Got Talent event (photo from Tudor Hall School)

Pupils at Tudor Hall School near Banbury displayed their skills at a brand new event called Tudor’s Got Talent.

The talent contest was for both pupils and staff to take part in and for the whole Tudor community to display an array of talents.

Twenty acts auditioned with eight making it through to the finals, which included singers, instrumentalists, dancers and even Rubik’s cube competitors.

The judging panel consisted of Julie Lodrick, headmistress, Sadie Lapper, director of co-curriculum and head of lower school and Jason Conduct, head of science. They each shared their thoughts on each performance and deliberated over the winning act at the end of the evening.

In the end the youngest act in the finals, Dana, blew everyone away with her performance of ‘A Million Dreams’ from the Greatest Showman. Dana brought the audience of over 250 to their feet after her mesmerising singing.

Miss Lapper said: “I am so proud of you for getting up and performing to everyone on stage. I take my hat off to you.”

Dana was awarded winner of the very first Tudor’s Got Talent and was presented an award by Headmistress Julie Lodrick.

Looking back on her performance Dana said: “It was amazing to have the privilege of taking part and winning was just an extra bonus.”

Headmistress Julie Lodrick said: “Tudor’s Got Talent was the first of its kind at Tudor Hall and organised entirely by the Head Girl Team. It was an absolute pleasure to celebrate the range of talents both our pupils and staff have to offer.

"I was incredibly impressed with the courageous song choices, complexity of lyrics and drama captured in many of the performances. The event was a wonderful display of the supportive nature of our community with all performances being warmly received by the audience.